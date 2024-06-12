Kentucky five-star target makes change to his top five schools
Kentucky is in the middle of a very interesting recruitment as they look to add one more player to the 2024-25 roster or, potentially, a player for the following season.
Will Riley is a 6'8 wing from Malvern, Pennsylvania, and he is ranked as the 15th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. While Riley is currently a member of the 2025 class, he is considering reclassifying to the 2024 class and joining a program for this upcoming college basketball season.
Riley made a change to his top five options, with Illinois taking the place of Arkansas. The other options are Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona, and the NZ Breakers.
Recently, a crystal ball was logged for Riley to pick Illinois, but nothing is set in stone yet in this recruitment. Riley still hasn't made a decision on whether or not he will reclassify, and this will likely make a big difference in the recruitment.
Kentucky landing Jaxson Robinson after he pulled his name from the 2024 NBA Draft likely hurt the Wildcat's chances of landing Riley if he does indeed reclassify, but if he stays in the 20205 class, Coach Pope is still in this.
Riley is an elite shooting wing player who can also get to the rim and pass, making him a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system. It will be a lot more clear what Kentucky's chances are with this elite recruit once he decides which class he will be a member of. This decision will be announced in the coming weeks.