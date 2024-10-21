Kentucky forward Andrew Carr might be the most underrated player in college basketball
One Kentucky Wildcat who is going to have a massive season for Mark Pope's first team is Andrew Carr. He came to Kentucky from Wake Forest, where he averaged 13.5 points, 1.5 blocks, 1.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per game. The 6'11 power forward also shot 37.1% from deep last season, which is what makes him such a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system.
At the recent annual Blue-White Game Carr stole the show leading the game with 25 points. He went 6-11 from the field, 3-4 from three, and went 10-10 from the free throw line. Carr also added seven rebounds and four assists to the stat line.
Now, having seen Carr play in Coach Pope's system, it is clear that he is going to be a star for the Wildcats this season. Knowing that Carr was not on any of the Preseason All-SEC Teams is interesting, as he will be on one of these once the season ends.
Carr is the most underrated player in all of college basketball, but the season is just a few weeks away, and he will have an opportunity to show he is a star.
Many project Jaxson Robinson to be the best player for this Kentucky team, and while this could be the case, Carr is going to be right up there with Robinson. It would not be a surprise if Carr was able to average over 15 points per game this season, and he will have a ton of double-doubles. If Carr can shoot near 40% from three this season, it will be scary for opposing teams.