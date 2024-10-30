Kentucky forward Andrew Carr on Jaxson Robinson 'If he gets going, he’s a killer'
The star of the game when Kentucky was able to take down Minnesota State was Jaxson Robinson. The BYU transfer had 24 points while shooting 8-12 from three. Robinson only needs a small window to get a shot up, and he proved that in the win over Minnesota State.
After the game, Kentucky power forward Andrew Carr was asked about Robinson's performance and what he brings to the team. Carr had this to say about Robinson's performance against Minnesota State, “I think he’s super dangerous; we’ve done a really good job of getting the ball out in transition for some transition threes for him. If he gets going, he’s a killer, man. He definitely got it going for us in the first half, and we went on a run to pull away. He works super hard, and he’s a great teammate.”
While every one of these players can score, Robinson is going to be the go to guy for Coach Mark Pope's team. This means the rest of the team needs to help get Robinson open because he is a lights-out shooter.
Robinson is a player that has a real shot at being an All-American this season. Many would say this statement is a bit far-fetched, but Robinson is a player who has a chance to average over 20 points per game in the toughest conference in college hoops.
Robinson is going to have a special season for the Wildcats that will include a lot of made threes in a system that is set up for him to succeed.