Kentucky forward Andrew Carr will be one of the biggest mismatches in college hoops
One player who is going to be a star in Lexington is former Wake Forest forward Andrew Carr. Last season in the ACC, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game, and he can easily improve on that this season for the Wildcats. He also pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game, so he will help the Cats on the glass.
When you watch Carr play the game, he is a guard in a 6'10 frame. He has an elite handle and can shoot the ball. During the 2023-24 season, Carr shot 37.1% from three, and when you watch his form, it makes sense why.
With his handle, ability to shoot, and a wide variety of post moves at a 6'10 frame, Carr will be one of the biggest mismatches in the SEC and all of college basketball. There is a world where Carr leads this Kentucky basketball team in scoring. Coach Pope did an excellent job landing this elite big man who will have a massive season for Kentucky.
Here is Coach Pope's breakdown of Carr as a player, “Andrew Carr is the prototypical college and NBA power forward. He’s incredibly skilled and an elite level decision maker. He shoots the ball with terrific range and is a force inside, shooting 66 percent on 2-point field goal attempts. Andrew understands what it means to wear this jersey and he understands the assignment and why he is coming to Lexington. He’s been a captain of every team he’s ever been associated with. He’s a steadying force and a great leader who Kentucky fans are going to love.”