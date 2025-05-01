Kentucky forward Brandon Garrison is 'hungry' this offseason according to Mark Pope
One player who will return to Lexington for another season playing under Mark Pope for the Kentucky Wildcats is center Brandon Garrison. Last season for the Wildcats, Garrison averaged 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
The 6'10 center was only playing 17.3 minutes per game behind Amari Williams, but those minutes should increase this season for the former McDonald's All-American.
On Wednesday, Mark Pope went on with Jon Rothstein and was asked about which of the returning players is set to break out this season. Garrison was the first name that came out of Coach Pope's mouth as he said the Wildcats center is hungry to get better this offseason.
It is going to be interesting to see how the frontcourt shapes up for the Wildcats, as Coach Pope has brought in a lot of great players.
Garrison has a lot to improve on this offseason including his three-point shooting which is something Coach Pope wants him to do more next season. This season, Garrison shot 30% from three on 40 attempts, but Kentucky fans can expect this to improve next season.
Garrison also has some work to do on his decision-making, as there were a few times last season when he tried to make some silly passes that turned into turnovers.
There is no doubt that Garrison is set to have a big junior season for the Wildcats, where he could turn himself into an NBA player. Garrison is working really hard to get himself ready for the 2025-26 season.