Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance could lead the SEC in multiple statistical categories
Lexington and the entire state of Kentucky was sent into a frenzy when former Arizona State forward Jayden Quaintance committed to Mark Pope in the transfer portal.
Quaintance was signed with Kentucky in the 2024 class but ended up making the move to Arizona State, where he was incredibly productive. For the Sun Devils, Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 assists per game as a true freshman.
Quaintance was one of the best shot blockers in the nation, but his season was cut short due to an ACL tear. The 6'10 big has had the surgery and should be ready to go for the start of the 2025-26 season.
Thanks to his 7'5 wingspan, Quaintance is a dominant shot blocker and rebounder, and there is a world where he could lead the SEC in both of these categories. He has a real shot at leading the entire country when it comes to sending shots back.
Quaintance is going to be a top ten pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, so he will be the first lottery pick of the Pope era. Auburn was heavily after Quaintance, but Coach Pope was able to beat out Bruce Pearl for one of the best players in the transfer portal.
Quaintance's presence in the paint is going to make it really hard for opposing teams to score down low all season long.
The 6'10 forward is going to have a historic season for the Wildcats on defense while also averaging double-digits on offense. Quaintance will become a star in Lexington.