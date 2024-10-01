Kentucky four-star target includes the Wildcats in top three schools
We have significant movement with one of Kentucky's top targets in the class of 2025. On Tuesday, 2025 four-star top 35 guard Acaden Lewis released his final schools and now he is down to just three, according to Dushawn London of 247 Sports. Those schools are Kentucky, Duke, and UConn. North Carolina was previously among his top schools, but a commitment on Monday from top 50 guard Derek Dixon was likely the reason for cutting them.
Lewis is a major target for the Wildcats in 2025, and would be a slam dunk addition to go along with Jasper Johnson in the backcourt and big man Malachi Moreno. Kentucky is in a great position in the four-star guard's recruitment right now. It's also promising when thinking about the potential package deal with Lewis and Caleb Wilson. Wherever one ends up, the other could follow. Lewis would be a very welcomed addition to play alongside Johnson in the backcourt in Lexington. He will be taking a visit to Duke this weekend after one to UConn recently. Lewis will also be taking one to Kentucky soon as his final visit, although that date has not been finalized.
The 6-foot-2 guard talked about Kentucky and their pitch to him in an interview with London.
"They've been cool and been recruiting me hard. Jasper (Johnson) was at this camp, so he did a little recruiting. Their message is similar, they say I can come in and have the opportunity to play. People are leaving next season so it's a good opportunity."- Acaden Lewis on Kentucky's pitch
As for a timeline for a decision, Lewis is targeting early in November to make his college decision. Kentucky looks to be in great shape among his top schools. Having the Wildcats as his final visit will be something to watch.