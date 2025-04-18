Kentucky freshman Jasper Johnson is being disrespected by being left off of this list
This season, the Kentucky Wildcats are going to have an absolute stud come off the bench, and that is five-star guard Jasper Johnson. The Kentucky native recently played for OTE in Atlanta, where he put up massive numbers.
Now, Johnson is ready to move back to his home state and play for the Wildcats.
Despite being a five-star, Johnson was not a McDonald's All-American, which came as a big shock to Big Blue Nation. Johnson is an elite shooter, and he will thrive in Mark Pope's system.
A list came out on from Paul Biancardi of ESPN that listed the top shot makers in the 2025 recruiting class and Johnson was not listed. This came as a big surprise as Johnson is one of the best natural shooters in this class, plus he is also a great shot creator.
This list and the McDonald's All-American Game snub make it clear that Johnson is going to be one of the most underrated players in this class. The 6'4 guard has lottery-pick upside and, without question, could average double-digits for Kentucky this season.
If Kentucky does add another player from the portal or an international player, Johnson will likely come off the bench, but he should lead the bench in scoring.
Knowing Johnson is from Kentucky, he is going to be a fan favorite in Lexington this season, and his ability to shoot the ball will make him dominant even in year one.
The college basketball world is sleeping on Jasper Johnson, but soon they will wake up.