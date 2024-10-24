Kentucky freshman Trent Noah explains why Mark Pope's offense is so shooter friendly
One of the most exciting performances in Kentucky's blowout win over Kentucky Wesleyan was that of freshman Trent Noah. The sharpshooter didn't play in the first half, but in just 12 minutes of time in the second half went 4-5 from three for 12 points. He also added one rebound and two assists to the stat line in his first college game.
Noah was given an opportunity to shine in this game and he took it as the freshman got Rupp Arena on its feet as he drained three after three.
After the game, Noah was asked about what it was like to play outside competition in Coach Pope's system. The freshman had this to say, “That’s what we do. I really credit Coach Pope and all the coaching staff. They instill confidence in us, and that’s what you need in a shooter, so it’s a fun brand of basketball. It’s fun when you can just go down and shoot threes freely, and I feel like it’s fun to watch, too, so it’s a win-win.”
Heading into the season, Kentucky fans knew this team was going to shoot a lot of threes, and they did just that in this game as they let 42 fly. Of those 42, half of them went down for this team.
To play in an offense like this, a coach has to give his players confidence to shoot the ball, and according to Noah, Coach Pope and the staff have done just that. This basketball team will be the best shooting team in college basketball.