Kentucky gets a gritty 75-64 win over #5 Tennessee in Rupp Arena
Kentucky basketball faced Tennessee for the second time this season on Tuesday night, this time in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats were shorthanded Jaxson Robinson, but they did have Lamont Butler, who was a major help for most of the game with their pace. Butler went out though with nearly eight and a half minutes to go with shoulder pain, but that didn't demoralize Kentucky's efforts, sparking a 12-2 run in the final minutes to get a 75-64 win.
The Wildcats were able to get some good pace going for most of the game, especially in the first half. In the second half, Tennessee gained a lot of control and was able to threaten Kentucky in the final minutes, but Kentucky pulled away from the Vols to go into the last minute with an 8-point lead, holding it steady until the final buzzer. Kentucky exploited Tennessee's defense a lot throughout the game, able to get some good looks from three-point range. The Wildcats shot 50% overall, 12-24 from three-point range, while the Vols shot 43%, 3-18 from deep.
A very gritty effort by Kentucky had four players in double-figures. Otega Oweh and Ansley Almonor led the team with 13, with Trent Noah and Koby Brea having 11. Brea and Noah both led with three 3's on the night, Almonor and Travis Perry with two each, and Oweh, Brandon Garrison adding a three to their stats.
Kentucky picked up their 7th win against an AP top 15 team this season, which marks the most in program history. A big, gritty win while being shorthanded cannot be understated, a top 5 win at that. The Wildcats will now head to Texas on Saturday.