Kentucky gets blown out 78-65 by Tennessee to end season in the Sweet 16
Kentucky's season ended in a rough fashion on Friday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after being blown out 78-65 by rival Tennessee. Nothing went right for Kentucky from the start, as their only lead in the entire game was when a Koby Brea three put them up 3-2, then it was all Tennessee. The Volunteers opened up their lead with an early 13-3 run, which Kentucky never dug themselves back from.
The Wildcats were beat in nearly every category, but it was rebounding and second-chance points where it really tells the story. Kentucky allowed Tennessee to get 34 rebounds to their 5, as well as 19 second-chance points. Kentucky was playing catch-up for the majority of the game, but never saw the big run that they are always capable of making, and they couldn't get much stops either. Kentucky beat Tennessee twice in the regular season, but the Volunteers certainly played like they were more ready this time.
The Wildcats shot 48 percent overall and just 5-14 from three, unable to get many good looks from deep, while the Volunteers shot 51 percent overall and 5-19 from deep. Lamont Butler led the Wildcats with 18 points, Amari Williams with 14 and Otega Oweh with 13. Those stats may not suggest a blowout, but Kentucky was crushed in a lot of other areas.
For Kentucky fans, losing in the Sweet 16 to a rival is a big pill to swallow, and with all of the boxes Mark Pope checked in year one in Lexington, this will be a tough loss to handle against a bitter rival, even though getting to this point meant a lot to fans' perception of Pope in his first season at Kentucky.