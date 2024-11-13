Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa has a message for the Duke fans making fun of his mustache
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to Atlanta to take on the #6 Duke Blue Devils and got the massive 77-72 win. This was the first big win of the Pope era. This win proved what Kentucky fans have thought all offseason, which is this team can compete with every team in college basketball.
Duke fans were already not big fans of Kerr Kriisa after his remarks about Cooper Flagg leading up to this matchup. It seems some Duke fans decided to have a laugh at Kriisa's mustache during the game. After the win, Kriisa told The Field Of 68, "I had these Duke people talking crazy to me all game about my stache. Then, when I went to talk after the game, they left. If you're the Duke fan that was by the courtside, the stache did the work."
Kriisa is going to be a fan favorite in Lexington because he is the biggest trash-talker on the team. The veteran guard scored six points in the win and had some big-time threes during the game, including a very important shot from deep in crunch time.
Kriisa seems to be the emotional leader on this team, as he always gets his teammates fired up. Lamont Butler is the leader of this team but Kriisa is the guy who will always make sure the team is fired up for a game.
This win was huge for Kentucky as it proved the Wildcats are one of the best teams in college basketball.