Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa on Lamont Butler: 'Mont is our PG1'
On Thursday, Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa spoke to the media about different things, including the Wildcat's other point guard, Lamont Butler.
Kriisa had this to say about his fellow point guard Butler, "Lamont's been pushing me in practice a lot. I'm very thankful for him. I think I've never gotten that kind of defensive mindset in practice every day. I mean, he's picking me up 94 full. I mean we scrimmage and I'm like Mont chill it's fifth of July we got time. Mont's like, nah, nah. It's good he's been really pushing me. Mont is our PG1. Mont is going to set the tone for us for the whole season. Mont's going to be the guy for us who needs to show up every day, and he's done it. He's taking care of his body. He's showing us how to be a leader. Mont's been very special for the group."
This is one of the most powerful quotes from a player we have seen all offseason as it shows Butler will start at point guard, he is a great leader, and he is making Kriisa better with his suffocating defense.
Hearing from Butler on Tuesday, it was pretty clear he is a leader on this basketball team, and now Kriisa has confirmed it.
Kriisa is going to be a big part of this team as he will be the scrappy guard that comes off the bench and will be asked to score and distribute the basketball. Kentucky will have an elite veteran backcourt for the 2024-25 season.