Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa shares what he is most excited about for Big Blue Madness
Kentucky basketball season is almost officially here. With the season-opener just under a month away, that means it's now time for Big Blue Madness. Fans will be getting their first look at an all-new Kentucky roster and staff, and the start of the Mark Pope era in Lexington.
One of Kentucky's players is very excited to get on the floor at Rupp Arena on Friday night. When speaking to media on Tuesday,, Kentucky guard Kerr Kriisa says he's looking forward to seeing Big Blue Nation pack Rupp Arena and celebrate Kentucky basketball with a whole new team.
"I'm just happy, to be honest, to see people out there. I think we're gonna have a great night. It's gonna be a celebration of Kentucky basketball. Just really go out there, interact with people, and honestly just have fun. That's about it."- Kriisa on Big Blue Madness.
Kriisa is known for his swagger and attitude on the court, so it was only right for him to be asked if he has any dances in mind for his introduction on Friday night. "I'll leave that to Friday. I'm not gonna spoil anything I got." That will certainly catch Big Blue Nation's attention, because they will be wondering what dances Kriisa and the rest of the players will do at Big Blue Madness? Can anyone match the aura of the Dougie by John Wall? That's a very high bar.
The 6-foot-3 guard will almost certainly be a fan favorite for Big Blue Nation this season, especially feeding off of his competiveness on the court.