Kentucky guard Koby Brea shares what makes this team special
It's obvious watching the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team that there is just something different about this team. This team does the little things the right way, and it will lead to great success this season.
After the win, Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea was asked about what makes this Kentucky team so special. Brea had this to say in response, “Just unselfishness. I think we showed it throughout the four games that we played so far, but every day, like we show it even more and more. It's just the love that we have for each other, just being willing to sacrifice, you know, your own shot for an even better shot. And I think if we keep playing that way, then we'll have a lot of success.”
Brea's answer talking about unselfishness is perfect because it is a big reason why this team has looked dominant two games into the season. The Wildcats continue to move the ball on offense until an open shot has been identified. This team is passing up good shots for great shots, and that is a winning recipe.
Every player on this team cares more about winning than their own stats, and this will help the Wildcats have a great season. Coach Mark Pope is the main person Kentucky fans have to thank for the unselfish mentality of this Kentucky basketball team.
The way the Wildcats play is a prototype of the type of veteran teams that make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. This is going to be a special season for Coach Pope and his team.