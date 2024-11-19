Kentucky guard Lamont Butler on Lipscomb 'They have the power to beat us'
The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a massive win over the Duke Blue Devils but the key for Mark Pope's bunch will be to stay focused on the next game. The Wildcats have had a full week off and are set to take on Lipscomb, who is an extremely underrated team.
At a recent media viewing period, Kentucky point guard Lamont Butler was asked about how Coach Pope is preparing for this game. Butler had this to say about how Coach Pope has discussed the importance of this matchup with Lipscomb, "I think Coach Pope put it best. He said the next game is going to be the biggest game of your life, and that's how we have to treat it. Lipscomb has the power to come in here and beat us. We don't want that to happen, especially on our home court. We got our fans there. We're very locked in on this game. We're locked in on their personnel and their game plan to go out there and win."
Kentucky fans should love to see this quote from Butler because it shows Coach Pope is never going to let his team look past an opponent. Some teams would lose a game like this after a big win because they get full of themselves after a big win. That won't be the case for Coach Pope's team, as he always makes sure his team is ready to play no matter the opponent.
Coach Pope's coaching style is going to be a big reason why the Kentucky Wildcats are so successful during his tenure.