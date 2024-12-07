Kentucky has a big opportunity on Saturday when they face #7 Gonzaga
It's gameday for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats as they are in Seattle, Washington, to take on the #7 Gonzaga Bulldogs in a massive game. Kentucky suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday at the hands of Clemson, so Coach Pope's squad will look to bounce back in a big way with a win over #7 Gonzaga.
After the loss to Clemson, some believed while the Wildcats are an excellent team, they weren't deserving of the #4 overall ranking. This was the Wildcat's first road test against a scrappy Clemson team, but nonetheless, this Gonzaga game gives Kentucky the opportunity to prove they are one of the best teams in college basketball.
There is no question that Gonzaga is an elite team, so if Kentucky is able to take them down in Seattle, it would be massive for this basketball team.
The status of Lamont Butler is going to be a big part of this ball game as there is a chance the veteran point guard's ankle injury will keep him out of this ball game. If this does happen Kerr Kriisa is going to have to step up in a big way for the Wildcats to get the win.
Coach Pope loves opportunities, and his team has one in this game on a massive stage. Wins over Duke and Gonzaga on neutral floors would prove that the Wildcats are one of the best teams in the nation. This would also be an ever so important Quad 1 win for the Wildcats if they got it done.