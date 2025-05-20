Kentucky has a real shot to land 2025 four-star Braydon Hawthorne tonight
While the Kentucky Wildcats already have an elite roster, Mark Pope is still looking to add talent, and one player he has put a lot of focus on is Braydon Hawthorne.
The 6'8 175-pound small forward is ranked as the 33rd best player in 247Sports rankings for the 2025 class, but the composite rankings have him ranked 101st.
Hawthrone is set to commit later this evening at 7:00 pm ET, and he will be deciding between Kentucky, Duke, West Virginia, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.
Many didn't believe the Wildcats were in a good spot with Hawthorne, but with only a few hours left until he makes a decision, Kentucky has a shot, but it could go many different directions.
The lean right now would have to be WVU, as it has been reported that they are offering more money, and he would be able to get on the floor as a freshman.
If Hawthorne came to Kentucky, it would be hard to see him getting playing time as a freshman with how deep the roster is, but he would be an elite depth/developmental piece for Pope's squad.
Hawthrone is also a West Virginia native, so there are lots of reasons for him to want to play at WVU. Despite all of these signs pointing at the Mountaineers for Hawthorne, the Wildcats are still in this race, and it seems like not a soul knows where he will decide to play his college hoops.
Big Blue Nation will find out at seven where Hawthorne will decide to call home.