Kentucky has added another seven-footer to the 2025-26 roster via the transfer portal
Mark Pope still had a few spots left on the 2025-26 roster for the Kentucky Wildcats, and he just added a seven-footer. Coach Pope just landed Reece Potter from Miami of Ohio, who averaged 6.5 points per game this season for the RedHawks.
The 7'1 sophomore is a Lexington, Kentucky native who played his high school basketball at Lexington Catholic.
Potter spent two seasons at Miami of Ohio and is now ready to take his game to the next level at the University of Kentucky.
Despite being 7'1, Potter is an excellent three-point shooter who shot 39.8% from three over his two seasons at Miami of Ohio. Last season, Potter shot 36.7% from three on two attempts per game, so he can shoot the ball at a high clip.
It is hard to see a world where Potter gets a ton of playing time for the Wildcats this season but with another year to practice and develop, he could eventually find his way on the floor.
This was a great addition by Pope, knowing he has the spots, and worst-case scenario, Potter is a player who can help the Wildcats scout for opposing bigs.
While the addition of Potter is a depth addition, he is capable of playing for the Wildcats at some point and is a player who has experience if some injuries pop up.
Mark Pope has constructed an elite roster that has some of the most depth in the nation. Kentucky has one of the best rosters in all of college basketball and Potter is an excellent addition by this staff.