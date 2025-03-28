Kentucky has landed a high upside transfer in Kam Williams
Kentucky is starting off with a bang in the transfer portal, as Tulane transfer wing Kam Williams committed to Kentucky on Friday, first reported by ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The Wildcats may be getting ready for a Sweet 16 matchup with rival Tennessee, but that's not stopping them from securing players from the portal for next season and Williams has some very high upside.
Williams chose Kentucky over programs such as Baylor, Florida, Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, LSU and Arkansas. The 6-8 forward averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 48.5 percent overall and 41.5 percent from three. An athletic forward that can really shoot is perfect for Mark Pope's system. He got a good one in Williams, who actually has the attention of many NBA scouts. A ton of upside for the 6-8 bucket-getting wing.
In an interview with Givony, Williams spoke about his decision to commit to Pope and Kentucky, saying. "Not many people get opportunities like this, so I wanted to pull the trigger fast," he told Givony. "More people are waiting to fill that spot, so I had to take advantage." He also talked about his pursuit of the NBA, noting how Kentucky can help him reach that goal. "Kentucky's culture and background shows that they care about their players, especially developing them into the best players they can be," Williams said. "Another year will help me develop my understanding of the game and put me in the best light possible in the eyes of NBA teams. It's not just about making the NBA, but sticking."
Mark Pope's first big get in the transfer portal is one that has serious NBA upside, and Williams is looking to thrive next season in Lexington under Pope's system.