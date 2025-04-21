Kentucky has landed an SEC guard in the transfer portal with a massive upside
Mark Pope was looking to add one more guard in the transfer portal who could shoot the basketball, and he found just that as former Florida Gator Denzel Aberdeen just chose the Wildcats.
The 6'5 guard from Orlando, Florida, was a very important bench piece for the Gators, who just won a national title a few weeks ago.
On the season, Aberdeen averaged 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Gators. Aberdeen shot 41.8% from the field on 6.6 attempts per game and 35% from three on 2.6 attempts per game.
A video was posted during March Madness where the Florida players were asked who the most underrated player on the team is, and almost everyone said it was Aberdeen.
For the Gators, during their title-winning season, Aberdeen only played 19.7 minutes per game, and this number will go up a lot for the junior guard this season under Mark Pope.
On top of being a player who has a ton of scoring upside, Aberdeen is also a defensive menace who will really help Kentucky be able to slow opposing guards.
Florida fans were very upset that Aberdeen left, so this goes to show just how good a player he is and will be for the Wildcats.
The addition of Aberdeen likely means the Wildcats are close to done adding players to the 2025-26 roster, and Coach Pope has put together a roster in year two that is capable of winning it all.
Aberdeen is going to have a special season for the Kentucky Wildcats.