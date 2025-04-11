Kentucky has lost the commitment of a 2025 four-star PG
Kentucky lost one of their signees in the 2025 class. On Thursday, it was announced that four-star guard Acaden Lewis has de-committed from Kentucky, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. A very unexpected decision, the Wildcats are now looking for another backup point guard.
Lewis, a 6-2 guard out of Washington D.C., committed to Kentucky in November before signing soon after. Now, after Kentucky has worked to assemble their roster this offseason with the additions of multiple transfers, including point guard Jaland Lowe and a wing in Kam Williams, Lewis will be looking elsewhere. The point guard was expected to be behind Lowe in the rotation, so the assumption would be that Lewis is looking for a larger role.
The former Kentucky signee talked about his decision to explore his options elsewhere in an interview with Givony.
""This was an incredibly difficult decision, but I have to do what's best for my future. Thank you to Coach Pope and the whole Kentucky staff for all they've done for me so far."- Lewis on de-committing from Kentucky.
As for what Kentucky will do now, the expectation is to get a new backup point guard to replace Lewis. The Wildcats have a number of guard targets on their radar. Either way, Kentucky will need to start looking in the portal for a replacement, and there are plenty of options to look for in the portal.
Lewis certainly made an unexpected decision on Thursday, but the 6-2 guard is doing what he thinks is best for his future, as he will now look for other options.