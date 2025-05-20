Kentucky has offered one of the top players in the 2027 class
The Kentucky staff isn't wasting any time with the top recruits in the 2027 class. On Monday night, a Top-3 player in the class of 2027, CJ Rosser announced he had recieved an offer from Mark Pope and the Kentucky staff after they caught him in action over the weekend at Nike EYBL in Memphis. The staff has made their mark with many of the top recruits in 2026, and now are starting to lay their foundation with the rising Junior class.
Rosser, who is a native of Rocky Mount, NC, has received a good amount of interest so far in his early recruitment, with programs such as Duke, Michigan, Texas A&M, Maryland, Cincinnati, USC and Virginia Tech, among others. That list will certainly grow over the AAU season, especially with live periods beginning this past weekend. The Kentucky staff didn't wait long to extend the offer to the 6-9 forward after watching him over the weekend. Rosser has been impressive so far playing in the 16U division at Nike EYBL through two sessions, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks, all while shooting 49.5 percent from the field.
The top prospect has been consistent so far this AAU season, putting up quality performances in every game. That was no different in front of the Kentucky staff, with scoring splits of 20-27-14-18 through four games this past weekend. As a Top-3 prospect in the class, it was a no-brainer for Pope and the staff to extend an offer to Rosser, who would end up being a major haul for the head coach in 2027.
Kentucky didn't hesitate with Rosser, extending the offer very quickly once they got eyes on the 2027 top prospect, which is just the beginning of laying the foundation with him.