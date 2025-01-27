Kentucky has one McDonald's All-American while another signee was snubbed
The McDonald's All-American Game rosters were released on Monday afternoon, and only one Wildcat will play in the historic game. Malachi Moreno was named a McDonald's All-American, but Jasper Johnson was snubbed. Johnson is ranked as the 18th best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, yet didn't make the McDonald's All-American Game.
It doesn't have to do with the rule with OTE that kept Rob Dillingham out of the McDonald's All-American Game because it was changed this year.
Johnson is one of the best guards in the country and is going to be a really good player for the Wildcats in the future. Many anticipate Johnson being the first one-and-done talent for Mark Pope at Kentucky.
Acaden Lewis also didn't make the McDonald's All-American Game, but he is ranked lower than both Moreno and Johnson, so this didn't come as much of a surprise.
Kentucky fans have quickly flocked to social media to voice their displeasure with Johnson not making the cut.
It is great to see Moreno's name on the roster for this event, as he is a Kentucky native who plays his high school hoops at Great Crossing.
In Coach Pope's first McDonald's All-American Game as the head coach of the Wildcats, he will have a signee in attendance, yet it is still frustrating that Johnson will not be playing.
There is no doubt that Johnson is likely frustrated with not being a McDonald's All-American, but he has a lot of elite basketball ahead of him.
Moreno will play in the McDonald's All-American Game on April 1st at the Barclays Center in New York.