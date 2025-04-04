Kentucky has reached out to a stud PG from the Ivy League
The list of targets continues to grow for the Kentucky staff. On Friday, it was reported that the staff reached out to Princeton transfer point guard Xaivian Lee according to KSR's Jacob Polacheck. The guard entered the transfer portal while also planning to test the NBA Draft process, maintaining his college eligibility.
Lee, a 6-4 guard, is now a very sought after player in the portal, expected to have plenty of programs going after him. Last season with the Tigers, Lee averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 43.9 percent overall and 36.6 percent from three-point range. His impressive stats back up his play on the court, as he has earned First-Team All-Ivy League the past two seasons.
The 6-4 guard had 20+ points in 10 games last season, with his best performance coming against Dartmouth, where he had 33 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 63.2 percent overall and 3-5 from deep. Lee instantly becomes one of Kentucky's top guard targets, as plenty of schools will be expressing interest. We'll continue to see just how far the interest goes between Kentucky and Lee.
As major guard targets of Kentucky's from the portal keep going elsewhere, it's still not even close to time to panic, as new targets emerge essentially every day. Now, arguably one of the top available guards is being pursued by the Kentucky staff. There is plenty of options available for the staff to keep going after. Can Kentucky land a highly coveted transfer at a position of need? It will be a hard fought battle for whoever ends up with Lee in their backcourt for next season.