Kentucky has reached out to a transfer from a blue blood program
Kentucky seems to have finished their frontcourt, with five spots in the frontcourt filled, and now they look to close the roster in the backcourt. Something missing in Kentucky's backcourt right now is a really good shooter. Kentucky's newest target is just that, North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson, who the staff has been in contact with recently according to On3's Jamie Shaw, has been a very good shooter in his college career.
Tyson, despite not seeing much time on the floor last season, is a very good shooter. Last season, the 6-7 wing saw just 7.9 minutes per game, averaging just 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds per outing, shooting 40.3 percent overall and 29.2 percent from three-point range. The wing was limited last season in the Tar Heels rotation, but it was his time at Belmont that made him a hot commodity when he entered the transfer portal the first time around. In the 2023-24 season, Tyson averaged 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 49.3 percent overall and 46.5 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts per game.
In his last season at Belmont, Tyson's impressive season earned him Second-Team All-MVC. Also during his time with the Bruins, the 6-7 wing was named MVC Freshman of the Year. His best game at Belmont in his second season was a season-high 31-point outing against Samford, adding 9 rebounds, an assist and a block.
A limited role at North Carolina has Tyson looking for a new home and Kentucky has gotten involved in his recruitment. But, with the Wildcats' being a major contender for 6-5 sharpshooting guard Lamar WIlkerson, it is currently unknown how far the interest will go with Tyson.