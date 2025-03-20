Kentucky has reached out to an elite PF in the transfer portal
It's that time of year where March Madness collides with the transfer portal. As many teams are gearing up for the NCAA Tournament, that doesn't mean recruiting stops. Especially in this day and age where the transfer portal is extremely important for building a roster, the recruiting for next season doesn't stop. Kentucky has already made an impact in the transfer portal.
Kentucky reportedly reached out to Nevada big man transfer Nick Davidson, according to On3's Joe Tipton. Mark Pope and his staff are no strangers to recruiting in the transfer portal. In fact, when Pope got to Kentucky, he had to build a roster essentially from scratch, and did so in over a month, all from the transfer portal. He knows what he's looking for in a player, and as he has said multiple times, those are players that fit his system and want to represent the name across their chest.
Davidson is a 6-10 big man, and is very good at stretching the floor, which speaks to exactly what Pope likes to utilize in his system, very similar to Andrew Carr's abilty on this year's Kentucky team. This season at Nevada, the big man averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting an efficient 50 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. He also was given Mountain West Second-Team honors from his performance this season.
After spending three seasons with the Wolfpack, Davidson is looking for a new home, and is one of the first players the Wildcats have reached out to in the portal so far, but we'll see how far the interest goes. The stretch-big seems like an intriguing fit for Mark Pope's system next season, especially with Andrew Carr departing.