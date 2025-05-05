Kentucky has reached to a seven-footer Lexington native in the transfer portal
Kentucky still has some spots to add some next players, and Mark Pope has found a solid option via a player from close to home. The Kentucky staff has reached out to 7'1 center Reece Potter, who played his high school basketball at Lexington Catholic.
Potter has played his last two seasons at Miami of Ohio, where he averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game for the Red Hawks.
On the season, Potter shot 46.6% from the field and 36.7% from three, so he is efficient from every spot on the floor. Potter only played 17.1 minutes per game last season for Miami of Ohio, and now he is looking for a new school to call home.
If Kentucky were to land Potter, he would likely not play much for this team, but he would be another seven-footer who could help the Wildcats prepare in practice.
If Potter came to Kentucky and spent a season in the system, he could be a player who gets some minutes during the 2026-27 season for the Wildcats.
Potter is a great shooter for a seven-footer, so there is a world where he could get into Mark Pope's system and find a way to make some shots down the road.
It is never a bad thing to add a seven-footer to the roster, and Coach Pope will be looking to do that with the Lexington native Reece Potter. The seven-footer has some other schools interested, so it will be interesting to know what Kentucky's pitch is to him.