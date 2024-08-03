Kentucky has the best kept secret in college basketball
Coach Mark Pope brought in a ton of talent via the transfer portal for the 2024-25 season, and all of these players have Big Blue Nation excited. When listening to what the national media has to say, fans are hearing a lot about Jaxson Robinson, Amari Williams, Koby Brea, and Lamont Butler. These names are being floated around for good reason, but the name the national media isn't talking a lot about is Andrew Carr.
Last season at Wake Forest, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. The 6'10 power forward also pulled down 6.8 board per game last season for the Demon Deacons, so he isn't afraid to help on the boards.
Carr was really good for Wake Forest, but Coach Pope's offensive system is going to get the best out of the big man. With Carr being such a good shooter, there is no question that the Wildcats, with the offensive ball movement, will be able to get him some good looks from Deep.
Now, he isn't just a shooter. Carr has a lot of great moves around the rim, so he can score from anywhere on the floor.
It's an outside chance, but there is a world where Carr in Coach Pope's system could lead the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring this season. Right now, Carr is the best-kept secret in college basketball, but soon enough, the big man will be able to prove that he is elite. If Carr has a good season from deep, he could lead the Wildcats to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.