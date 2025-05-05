Kentucky has the best kept secret in college basketball on its 2025-26 roster
Kentucky's first addition via the transfer portal was former Tulane guard Kam Williams, who has a chance to be a special player.
Williams, as a true freshman, averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. The 6'8 guard was also incredibly efficient shooting the ball as he shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from three.
Williams is a 6'8 guard who can handle the basketball but also has a wingspan over seven feet. This will help him be able to guard multiple positions and shoot over defenders.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Williams, “Kam is a beautiful kid who is not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender. He has a ton of gravity to his game and has untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high.”
Williams is a player who isn't being discussed much in the college basketball world, but he has NBA lottery pick upside. The way Williams shoots the ball in Pope's system is going to be very scary, knowing it is hard to contest a 6'8 guard with a seven-foot wingspan.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, Williams will not be discussed as one of the top players in college basketball, but he has the upside to be one of them. This is the reason that Kam Williams is one of the best-kept secrets in college basketball. Sadly, this won't be the case for long, as he will take college basketball by storm.