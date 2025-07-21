Kentucky has the most underrated frontcourt in college basketball
It's no secret the Kentucky Wildcats are going to be one of the best teams in college hoops this season, and this is why they will likely be ranked in the top ten to start the season.
One of the most underrated parts of this Kentucky team is the frontcourt. There is a lot of talk about Jayden Quaintance and for good reason, but not much is being said about the rest of these players.
To most fans who don't root for Kentucky and national media, Brandon Garrison is outshone by Quaintance. This makes sense, but at the same time, Garrison has a big season ahead of him. He will likely start until JQ is healthy and ready to play, but once Quaintance is back on the floor, Garrison will still play a lot.
Malachi Moreno is a five-star who will likely be the third center on this team, but he is very skilled and will be an NBA player someday.
In the power forward room, Mo Dioubate and Andrija Jelavic are two players being heavily slept on. Dioubate is one of the best rebounders in college basketball, and in a larger role, he will shine for Kentucky.
Jelavic is a wildcard, but he could be one of the surprise players in college basketball with the skillset he has put on tape.
Kentucky's frontcourt is not being talked about all that much, but it could be one of the best in college hoops if Quaintance is able to get back to 100%. The big guys will end up being a strength of this Kentucky team.