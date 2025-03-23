Kentucky has to guard the three-point line well to beat Illinois in the NCAA Tournament
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Round of 32, and despite being the higher seed, Vegas likes Illinois in this game. The Wildcats and Fighting Illini are two teams that play a very similar style of basketball, as both teams want to shoot the ball a lot from deep.
KenPom has the Fighting Illini one spot ahead of the Wildcats, with Kentucky being a bit better on offense and Illinois being a bit better on defense. Both the Wildcats and Illinois are top ten teams when it comes to points per game, so this will likely be a shootout.
Both of these teams want to score a lot of points, and Illinois looks to do this from deep. The Fighting Illini shoot the fourth most three-pointers per game in all of college basketball, letting it fly 30.1 times a game.
The good news for Mark Pope's team is they are 28th in the nation when it comes to three-point defense, as opponents only shoot 30.6% from deep against the Wildcats.
This game seems very simple for both teams. If one team shoots lights out and the other struggles, it will be a blowout. If both teams shoot well, this will be a very close game. Kentucky needs to hope that they are red hot from deep in this game and Illinois cools down from the way they shot against Xavier to open the NCAA Tournament.
If Kentucky has a good day from deep, they will take down Illinois and advance to play Tennessee in Indianapolis.