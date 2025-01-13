Kentucky has yet to lose this season when they accomplish this feat
When Mark Pope got the job as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats it was clear that this Kentucky team was going to shoot the three ball a lot. His goal was to shoot over 30 three-pointers per game, and the team is close to this on the season.
To this point in the season, when the Kentucky Wildcats make ten or more three-point shots, they haven't lost. The Wildcats, in their three losses, have made an average of 5.7 threes per game. In their 13 wins Kentucky has averaged 11.2 made three-point shots. This means that when the three-ball is dropping for the Wildcats, they win, and when it doesn't, they are losing games.
Kentucky needs to make shots to win games, at least until they find a way to get better on the glass. Some teams, when they struggle to make shots, are good at mucking a game up to hang around until the shots fall. That has not been the case for this Kentucky team. When the three ball doesn't go, the Wildcats haven't been able to use rebounding and defense to stay close in games.
This is something Coach Pope and this team are working on because, at the end of the day, there will be games where the shots don't fall, and the Wildcats need to find a way to stick around in these ball games.
This stat also proves that when the threes are falling for the Kentucky Wildcats, there isn't a team in college hoops who will beat them.