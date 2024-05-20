Kentucky hosting a 6'11 center in the 2024 class for a visit
The Kentucky Wildcats have almost finalized their 2024-25 recruiting class, but Mark Pope is still looking for a few more pieces. One of those pieces is former Vanderbilt committ Jamie Vinson. After Jerry Stackhouse was fired from Vandy Vinson decided to decommit and re-open his recruitment.
Since Coach Pope has reached out, and today, May 20th, Vinson is on a visit in Lexington. Vinson is a 6'11 , 210-pound big man from Austin, Texas, and he holds offers from schools like Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Rutgers. He is a three-star ranked 239th in the 2024 class.
When you watch some film on Vinson, he is a strong player down low, and once he fully develops into his 6'11 frame, he will be a massive center. He has the size to be a dominant big man in the SEC if he is able to sit for a year and develop. When you watch Vinson, it is clear that Coach Pope is interested in adding him as an upside play
If the Wildcats are able to land Vinson, he will be able to sit behind Amari Williams and Brandon Garrison for a while and learn.
This is the type of player who could develop into a star after a couple of years in college hoops. It's clear that his best basketball is still in front of him, so this is the type of player a coach loves to add to the end of his bench.
Hopefully, the visit to Lexington goes well, and the Wildcats will be able to add this high-upside big man to the roster.