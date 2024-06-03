Kentucky hosting four-star 2025 CG for visit in June
The Kentucky basketball coaching staff has almost completed the 2024-25 roster, so now their heads will turn to recruiting the 2025 high school class. Mark Pope did a really good job using the transfer portal this offseason, but he will hope to build through recruiting in the future and use the portal as an extra tool if he needs it.
One guard that Kentucky has offered in the 2025 class is Acaden Lewis from Washington, DC. Lewis attends Sidwell Friends School, where he plays point guard. He is ranked as the 81st player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports rankings and is ranked 79th in the 247Sports composite rankings.
We found out this weekend that Lewis will be taking a visit to Lexington this month as he will be in town on June 17th. He is a 6'2 170 combo guard, and according to reports, over the last few months, he has been rising in the recruiting rankings. He is a player who could be a high four-star when everything is said and done if he keeps playing well.
Lewis is a perfect example of the type of recruits Coach Pope will succeed with, as he will likely come to Lexington and stick around for a few years if he does pick the Wildcats. Coach Pope is also going to land some five-stars, but he loves the players who stay in his system for a long time, giving him an older roster.
If the visit goes well later this month, Lewis will be a name for Kentucky fans to pay attention to.