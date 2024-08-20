Kentucky is making a smart move on the NIL front
The world of college athletics is changing as now athletes are able to make money off of their name, image, and likeness. The new NIL era of college athletics has changed the game, and programs are having to catch up. Programs that have the best NIL plans in place are succeeding on the field and court.
Kentucky just made a very smart move, adding a beer to help the NIL budget of the athletic program. For Coach Mark Stoops, Mark Pope, and all of the other coaches to have success recruiting, they need some NIL money, and this new beer should help.
Kentucky's collective Club Blue joined forces with Gravely Brewing to create the new beer called Kentucky Blue Light. If Kentucky fans purchase this beer, all of the proceeds will go to helping Kentucky Athletics on the recruiting trail.
This is an easier way for Big Blue Nation to help with recruiting. All fans have to do is purchase this beer, and they are helping the Wildcats field a better roster. Many other schools have created a beer to help with the NIL efforts of their program, so this is a very good trend for Club Blue to follow.
Every year of the NIL era, it is going to take more and more money to land recruits, so if Kentucky wants to stay relevant, this collective needs to have some money. Smart decisions like this from Club Blue will help Kentucky continue to grow when it comes to NIL, which will then help this university win championships.