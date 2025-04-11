Kentucky is out on one of the top forwards in the transfer portal
Kentucky looks to be out on a top target in the frontcourt from the transfer portal. On Friday, it was announced that Robert Morris big man Alvaro Folgueiras has a handful of visits lined up, but none are to Lexington. According to Jeff Goodman, the 6-9 forward will be taking visits to Villanova, Iowa and Providence starting today.
Folgueiras, a 6--9 stretch big man, was seen as a top target for Kentucky as it pertains to the frontcourt, with On3's Pete Nakos even putting in a prediction for the Wildcats to land one of the best big men currently in the portal. Now, that doesn't look like the case. Last season at Robert Morris, Folgueiras averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 54.8 percent overall and 41.3 percent from three-point range on 3.1 attempts per game.
The big man's play style seemed to be a great fit for Mark Pope's offense, but with the additions of Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate and Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance to the frontcourt, that looks to have been a deciding factor in both parties to go their own direction. With the already projected return of Brandon Garrison to go along with incoming freshman Malachi Moreno and the two transfers, Folgueiras' spot in the rotation would be up in question. With this new development, it seems Kentucky is content with who they have in the frontcourt.
Folgueiras will look to fulfill a big role in the frontcourt somewhere else, as it looks like Kentucky is moving on from the talented big man transfer.