Kentucky is soaring up Joe Lunardi's Bracketology after a hot 4-0 start
The 2024-25 season couldn't have gotten off to a better start for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, as his team is 4-0 with a massive win over Duke. The Wildcats have passed the eye test in every game this season, and the college basketball world is starting to buy into this team.
The Wildcats are up to number nine in the AP Poll and are skyrocketing up Joe Lunardi's Bracketology update. In Lunardi's recent update, the Wildcats were a three-seed in the Midwest Region.
The Wildcats were a six seed in Lunardi's Bracketology before the season started, so Coach Pope's team is already turning heads. If this bracket was the one the Wildcats were a part of, they would start NCAA Tournament play against 14-seed Vermont. A win in this game would likely have the Wildcats facing off with six-seed Illinois. The one seed in this bracket is the Kansas Jayhawks.
Lunardi had ten SEC schools in the field, which was tied for the most in one conference with the Big Ten.
There is still a lot to prove for Coach Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, but a few games into the season, the college basketball world is starting to believe the Wildcats are a contender. If Kentucky was a three-seed in year one under Coach Pope, there would be a ton of excitement for the future of this basketball program.
Coach Pope is going to do something special as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and will get his first NCAA Tournament win this season.