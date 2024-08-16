Kentucky is working its way back in for five-star guard Jasper Johnson
One of the most interesting and stressful recruiting battles Kentucky fans have seen in a long time is the one for five-star guard Jasper Johnson. The reason Johnson is a must get for Kentucky is because he grew up around Lexington and his dad played football at Kentucky. Coach Mark Pope can't let the elite talent from right down the road get away from Kentucky.
This recruitment has also been interesting because there just hasn't been a ton of public information about what is going on in the recruitment. Usually, when a player is close to a decision, it is pretty clear where he is going to commit, but with Johnson, it is still a mystery.
It sounds like Alabama had a commanding lead, but according to Matt Jones of KSR, Kentucky is making a comeback thanks to the NIL front. It sounds like the offers between Alabama and Kentucky are similar enough now to where Johnson's decision is purely based on what makes the most sense for him.
Systematically, both Alabama and Kentucky are good fits as both of these teams shoot a lot of threes, and Johnson is an elite shooter. This race is neck and neck, so hopefully, Coach Pope will be able to convince Johnson to stay home and play basketball at the same school his dad played football.
Johnson is nearing a decision, and many believe he will pick his college near the end of August. This is either going to be a massive win or a painful loss for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail, but Coach Pope and his staff are in this race.