Kentucky jumps Duke in updated AP Poll rankings
Kentucky fans raised a lot of complaints last week when Duke, a team they beat on a neutral court in the Champions Classic, was ranked one spot ahead of them in last week's AP Poll top 25 rankings. The Wildcats were 5th, while the Blue Devils were No. 4. Now, the AP voters have it right, as Kentucky is now ahead of Duke in the updated rankings.
The new AP Poll top 25 dropped on Monday after a week of games, and Kentucky had a two-game slate that included an 8-point victory over Louisville and a 13-point win over Colgate. Kentucky has moved up one spot to No. 4, while Duke moved back a spot to No. 5. With Lamont Butler back, the Wildcats look like they are on fire. Butler had a historic performance against Louisville, posting 33 points on 10-10 shooting and 6-6 from three-point range. It was a performance that will go in the history books of the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry.
Kentucky will get a full week to prepare for their next game, which is against Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden. The top 5 Wildcats could have only one loss when they enter conference play on January 4. For reference, Ohio State has struggled, most recently losing to red-hot No. 2 Auburn by 38 points. It's no game to take lightly, especially knowing the big stage of that game in a prestigious event. The Buckeyes do have wins over Texas (Nov. 4) at Rutgers (Dec. 7) most notably.. They are currently 6-4 overall.
The Wildcats will be looking to keep climbing the polls as SEC play looms closer.