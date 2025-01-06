Kentucky jumps four spots in the updated AP Poll Top 25
Kentucky basketball is now firmly in the top 10 after getting yet another signature win on its resume, defeating No. 6 Florida inside Rupp Arena 106-100, an absolute classic of a game. The Wildcats were down 11 points with around 10 minutes to go in the first half, and a 16-0 run gave them an edge for the rest of the half. In the second half, two 10-0 runs were huge in Kentucky's pursuit of the big SEC-opemer win.
Now, after that win, Kentucky takes Florida's place in this week's AP Poll Top 25 rankings, jumping up four spots to No. 6 overall in the country. Sitting firmly in the top 10 of the rankings, the Wildcats will spend a week on the road. On Tuesday, Kentucky heads to Athens to take on Georgia, and then on Saturday at No. 14 Mississippi State.
Kentucky's opponent on Tuesday, Georgia, received 6 votes to be included in the rankings, but it wasn't enough. The Bulldogs are coming off a 12-point loss to No. 24 Ole Miss on the road. No game in the league is to be taken. lightly, especially on the road. The SEC has nine teams in the top 25 this week, with six of those in the top 10, and Kentucky has three SEC teams ahead of them. Tennessee (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2), and Alabama (No. 5) are all ahead of the Wildcats.
A tough week on the road is ahead, and Kentucky will need to be ready for each game, especially Georgia with No. 14 Mississippi State after that. The Wildcats don't need to overlook anyone in the SEC, and they have made sure to take it one game at a time this season. That's a great mindset to have playing in a tough conference like the SEC.