Kentucky just offered an elite five-star power forward in the 2025 class
Mark Pope's first priority when he was hired as the head coach at Kentucky was to put together a roster for the 2024-25 season, and now that he has done that, high school recruiting has become a priority.
Coach Pope has been attending different camps to look at some of the top players in the 2025 class, and he just offered an elite forward. Nikola Bundalo is ranked as the 21st player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, making him a five-star.
The 6'11, 195-pound power forward was born and raised in Ohio, but both of his parents are from Serbia. Bundalo is quickly rising in the recruiting rankings, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him end up being a top-15 player in this class when everything is said and done.
Bundalo has offers from Alabama, Creighton, Illinois, and Michigan State, so he is a player that all of the top dogs want in the 2025 class. Coach Pope offered Bundalo yesterday, and he is a player who would fit really well into the offensive system Coach Pope runs.
When watching film on Bundalo it is clear that he is an elite post player who crashes the boards for rebounds and put back dunks. What makes him such an exciting prospect for Coach Pope is his ability to shoot the ball and pass. He plays the game a lot like Kentucky's newest power forward, Andrew Carr. Bundalo is a name for Big Blue Nation to remember as Coach Pope starts to hit the high school recruiting trail hard.