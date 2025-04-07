Kentucky lands an impressive rim-protecting big man in the transfer portal
Kentucky has received their first frontcourt commitment. On Monday, it was announced that Alabama transfer Mo Dioubate has committed to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats a solid starting piece in the frontcourt. Kentucky has been busy shaping up the backcourt, and now have started piecing together the big men.
Dioubate, a 6-7 big man, showed plenty of flashes at Alabama last season, and is exactly what Kentucky needed to add to it's frontcourt, a physical big. Last season with the Crimson Tide, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 61.7 percent overall. The 6-7 big had his best game last season against Vanderbilt, where he had a double-double with 22 on very efficient 8-9 shooting and 10 rebounds to go along with his 2 blocks and a steal. Kentucky fans might remember, but he was an absolute force in the last matchup between the two teams, going for 13 points on 5-6 shooting and 8 rebounds. Dioubate tallied six double-doubles on the year, including a number of near-double-doubles. A force in the paint, Dioubate fills those holes in Kentucky's frontcourt.
With Amari Williams and Andrew Carr departing, Kentucky would have had to lean on a returning Brandon Garrison and an incoming Malachi Moreno, which, would have made for a very thin group of big men. Adding Dioubate fills a big void that will help replace those key departures. Backing up his impressive paint numbers, the 6-7 big ranked 5th in the SEC last season in defensive rebound percentage, as well as 16th offensively. He also had 16 games with at least one block.
An efficient big man on offense who is an elite paint protector is a massive get for Kentucky's frontcourt.