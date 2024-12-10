Kentucky leads college basketball in a very important stat and they have room to improve
Mark Pope came to Kentucky, and many in the college basketball world knew he was an offensive guru. This makes it no surprise that the Kentucky Wildcats lead college basketball in scoring early into the season. The scary part for opposing teams is that Kentucky still has much room to improve.
This Kentucky team is known as a team that can shoot the lights out from deep, and they will attempt 30+ threes a game. Over the last four games, the Wildcats have shot below 30% from deep, yet they still lead college basketball in scoring nine games into the 2024-25 season.
The reason this should scare other teams, especially in the SEC, is that the Wildcats have a lot of room to improve from beyond the arc. If this team starts shooting over 35% from deep on a nightly basis it would be near impossible to beat the Wildcats. The Wildcats will also have a few games this season where they go unconscious from three, and if this happens, there isn't a team in college basketball that can beat them.
Some think that this veteran-led Kentucky team doesn't have a lot of room to improve over the course of the season, but that is far from the truth. This roster is still getting used to playing in Pope's system, and the more comfortable the players get, the better the result will be.
If Kentucky shoots the ball well from deep in the NCAA Tournament, knowing the defense they play and how well they score around the rim, a deep run is very much on the table.