Kentucky legend says who he will support between Kentucky and Arkansas
After John Calipari left to become Arkansas's new head coach, one of the interesting questions Kentucky fans had was whether our former players would support UK or Arkansas. Kentucky fans finally got the answer to that question as current Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa asked former Kentucky center Willie Cauley-Stein this exact question.
Kriisa asked Cauley-Stein if he came to the game vs. Arkansas if he was rocking the Kentucky blue, and Cauley-Stein responded, "I'm rocking what I'm rocking. I'm neutral. So, my wife went to Arkansas, too. She played ball at Arkansas. Anytime Arkansas is on the TV, my wife would watch, and I was like, turn that off. I'm not trying to watch Arkansas. Overnight I was like, ah, I kinda got to watch Arkansas now."
Big Blue Nation shouldn't be upset by this answer, as it makes sense for Cauley-Stein to support his alma mater and his former head coach. Either way Cauley-Stein answered this question he is a Kentucky legend and was on one of the most special teams in history.
Cauley-Stein was a bit hesitant to answer this question as all of the former Kentucky legends would be, but they will always be Wildcats, and there is no question all of these legends will always support Kentucky.
Cauley-Stein and his wife can now root together when they watch Arkansas basketball, but I'm sure the household will be a bit quiet when the Wildcats take on the Razorbacks in Rupp Arena this season. It's great to hear that Cauley-Stein will always support Kentucky despite Calipari being gone.