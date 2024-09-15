Kentucky makes final four for one of Mark Pope's top 2025 targets
One of Kentucky's top targets in the class of 2025 has the Wildcats in his list of top schools. On Saturday, 2025 top 40 guard released his final four schools, and Kentucky was included. Other schools on his list are all blue bloods. Those include UConn, North Carolina, and Duke.
Something to note with Lewis is that even though Kentucky recently landed top 10 guard Jasper Johnson, the staff is clearly still in full pursuit of Lewis to join him in Kentucky's backcourt in 2025. Mark Pope is clearly prioritizing him, as the entire staff was in to watch him earlier this week, among some of their other targets. Before cutting his list, Lewis considered other programs as well such as Tennessee, Villanova, Syracuse, St. John's, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Florida State, and Virginia, among others.
The 6-foot-2 guard is inching closer to a commitment, now focused on just four schools. As for a timeline to make a decision, Lewis is eying announcing in the next couple of months before the signing period in November. He has had high praise for Mark Pope and the new Kentucky staff in the past, citing their energy on the recruiting trail as a strength for them in an interview with Jacob Polacheck of KSR.
“They really want me and see me as a key piece in this class that brings everything together."- Acaden Lewis to KSR's Jacob Polacheck
Kentucky is certainly making a massive push for Lewis to join a 2025 recruiting class that has started off with a big. Will the Wildcats land a talented guard to join Jasper Johnson in the backcourt and big man Malachi Moreno?