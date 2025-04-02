Kentucky missed on another top portal target but it is not time to panic yet
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are now fully working on the transfer portal, but they have only landed one player, and this is Tulane guard Kam Williams.
Kentucky has gone after a lot of talented players but hasn't landed any new commitments. A lot of Kentucky's targets have gone elsewhere as Donovan Dent went to UCLA, Dedan Thomas Jr. went to LSU, Obi Agbim committed to Baylor, and most recently, Magoon Gwath announced he would be returning to San Diego State.
The Gwath news came last night and was a big surprise as a handful of different recruiting experts logged crystal balls for him to pick Kentucky.
Some Kentucky fans are starting to get a little bit worried about the transfer portal as it has been a few days since the Wildcats have added a player and a lot of elite talent has gone off the board.
Kentucky fans do not need to panic as the Wildcats still have a ton of players that the staff is in a good spot to land, and it is still early.
If the Wildcats are able to land a few good players from the portal and reel in a big fish like Yaxel Lendeborg, fans will calm down quickly.
More players are going to enter the portal, so Kentucky can also be patient and see who else is going to hit the portal.
Yes, Kentucky has missed some of their top targets in the portal, but this staff has a plan, and they are going to put together an elite roster for the 2025-26 season.