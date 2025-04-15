Kentucky missed out on the best shooter in the transfer portal
Kentucky has missed out on one of the top available transfers in the portal. On Tuesday, it was announced, first by Field of 68, that Sam Houston transfer guard Lamar Wilkerson committed to Indiana over the Wildcats. Now, the result leaves Kentucky fans with an unexpected turn.
The Wildcats looked to be in very good shape with Wilkerson following his visit to Kentucky on Sunday immediately after he had taken a trip to Indiana. Mark Pope took Wilkerson to Keeneland on his visit, even having him experience the winner's circle. Many photos came out of Pope and Wilkerson together at Keeneland, where it looked like the 6-5 guard was enjoying his time. Even though he looked to have a great time in Lexington, it wasn't enough to beat out the Hoosiers in the end.
Wilkerson is seen as arguably the best shooter in the portal. This past season at Sam Houston, the 6-5 guard averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting an impressive 47.7 percent overall and 44.5 percent from three-point range on a staggering 7.7 attempts per game. As Kentucky looked to likely finish their roster with a guy like Wilkerson and just how impressively he shoots it, they'll go back to the drawing board after a shocking twist of a miss.
Kentucky looked to be in a great spot as at came down to them or Indiana for the prized transfer, but now are left searching for a shooter to add to the backcourt in the portal after receiving a big blow missing on Wilkerson.