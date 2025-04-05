Kentucky missed out on the transfer portals best player
While Kentucky received a commitment from Pittsburgh transfer guard Jaland Lowe on Saturday, they missed out on a very talented forward who is no doubt the best overall player in the portal.
Saturday morning, UAB transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg announced his commitment to the Michigan. The 6-9 forward will still go through the NBA Draft process, with hopes of a guaranteed contract. Last season with the Blazers, he averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists. That led to him earning AAC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-AAC honors. From the moment he entered the portal, Lendeborg was a hot commodity and had a slew of programs after him, including the Wildcats.
As for Kentucky, they had a lot of ground to make up in this recruitment. Despite Mark Pope flying to Chicago to meet with Lendeborg, it wasn't enough to land the grand prize of the portal, as Kentucky never even got the chance to get him on campus. With the potential of Lendeborg leaving for the NBA after testing the process, this one could end up being a bullet that was dodged by Kentucky and a risk that Michigan is willing to take.
Now, the Kentucky staff will shift their focus to other top forwards in the portal after Lendeborg committed elsewhere. Targets such as Alvaro Folgueiras and other forwards that continue to pop up in the portal will become more and more important