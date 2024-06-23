Kentucky misses on an elite prospect but it's just fine thanks to this transfer portal addition
One of the most interesting recruitments Mark Pope has been a part of since becoming Kentucky's new head basketball coach was the recruitment of 2025 five-star Will Riley.
Early today, Riley committed to play for Illinois and reclassified to the 2024 class, so he will play for the Fighting Illini during the 2024-25 season. This seemed to be the direction it was going after Jaxson Robinson pulled his name out of the NBA Draft and committed to Kentucky.
When Riley was deciding if he wanted to reclassify to the 2024 class, he likely wanted to get early playing time wherever he played. Had Robinson not committed to Kentucky, that playing time would have been available for Riley. Now that Robinson is a Wildcat, it would have been difficult for the freshman to take over the experienced veteran who has played in Coach Pope's system.
Had Riley stayed in the 2025 class, Coach Pope would have kept recruiting him as he is an elite player who, at his 6'8 frame, is a knockdown shooter and can pass. He would have been a perfect fit at the three for Coach Pope, but the talented wing/forward wanted to get to college early and playing for Illinois in the Big 10 was the best fit for his future.
This is a win/win for both Riley and Kentucky, as Riley found a school where he will get early playing time. Kentucky got a really dominant player in Robinson, who could lead the Wildcats in scoring this season.